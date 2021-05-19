Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.740-3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,210. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

