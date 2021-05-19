Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE: APR.UN):

5/18/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

5/17/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

5/17/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

5/17/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

5/14/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

5/13/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR was given a new C$12.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$12.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.75 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

3/24/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.75 to C$11.50. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.12. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$7.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$485.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.45%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

