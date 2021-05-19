Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Qualtrics International (XM)

Qualtrics International (NYSE: XM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2021 – Qualtrics International was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

5/19/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $57.00 to $51.00.

4/28/2021 – Qualtrics International was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Qualtrics International was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

4/28/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Qualtrics International was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Qualtrics International was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

4/22/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Qualtrics International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/9/2021 – Qualtrics International was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE XM traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. 1,480,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.74. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,287,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $163,000.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

