Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brooks Automation (BRKS)

5/17/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $111.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

5/11/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $111.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Brooks Automation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

4/5/2021 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BRKS opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

