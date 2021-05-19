Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE: CRL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $361.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $338.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $334.00 to $354.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $346.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $334.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $323.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $319.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.10 and a 12 month high of $349.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.87 and its 200 day moving average is $276.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

