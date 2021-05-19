Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J):

5/17/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $156.00 to $164.00.

5/11/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $164.00.

4/27/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $129.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $129.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $129.00 to $156.00.

4/19/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,023 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

