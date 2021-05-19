Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI):

5/17/2021 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Maravai LifeSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. "

5/11/2021 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Maravai LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/29/2021 – Maravai LifeSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Maravai LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2021 – Maravai LifeSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Maravai LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2021 – Maravai LifeSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

MRVI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.55. 1,116,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,076. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.32.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

