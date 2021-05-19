Research Analysts Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

