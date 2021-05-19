Research Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.02.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $102.29.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.