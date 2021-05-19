Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Solar (FSLR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – First Solar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

4/28/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

4/27/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

4/22/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

4/21/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

4/19/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

3/22/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

