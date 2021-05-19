ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of ResMed worth $56,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,116 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $193.54 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.02 and a 200-day moving average of $203.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

