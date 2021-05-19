Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Up 4.7%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.27. 34,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 785,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.43 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

