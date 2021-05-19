Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,091 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Retail Properties of America worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.