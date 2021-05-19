REVV Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 29% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REVV has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $42.38 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.42 or 0.01157806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00056588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.48 or 0.09735514 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

