RioDeFi (RFUEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.41 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $20.75 million and $10.41 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01171962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.86 or 0.09778686 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 262,870,167 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

