Rise (RISE) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Rise has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,666.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000180 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00039339 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00066463 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 178,120,303 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

