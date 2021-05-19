Ritocoin Market Capitalization Achieves $415,156.93 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $415,156.93 and $1,604.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00320774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00179731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.29 or 0.01054701 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033142 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,594,145,848 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,083,533 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

