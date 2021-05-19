Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 7.8% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $264.55 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $164.97 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

