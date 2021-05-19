Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 1.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.43.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $348.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.61. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $236.03 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

