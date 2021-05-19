Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 4,107 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.6% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.