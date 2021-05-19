Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Sells 10,509 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

