Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

VTGN traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 62,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,474. The stock has a market cap of $395.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,550,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,550,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,553 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,703,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

