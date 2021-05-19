Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.
VTGN traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 62,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,474. The stock has a market cap of $395.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.
About VistaGen Therapeutics
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.
