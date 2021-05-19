Rocket Pool Price Down 38.2% Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 27% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $14.74 or 0.00038102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $151.50 million and $3.10 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00073362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.01141371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.62 or 0.09520636 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

