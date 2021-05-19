Rodger Offenbach Sells 2,000 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $18,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HNNA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 31,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,916. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 14.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

