Rodger Offenbach Sells 2,000 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $18,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of HNNA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 31,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,916. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $12.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.
About Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
