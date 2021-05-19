Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 310 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 310 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ROG. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 342.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

