ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0069

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 33% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $17.31 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00225106 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001168 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000697 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

