Rosenblatt Securities Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $80.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LITE. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after buying an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,155,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

