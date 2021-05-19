Roth Capital Cuts Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Price Target to $5.00

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Energous stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Energous has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Analysts predict that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $62,032.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 436,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,475 shares of company stock worth $259,292. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,031 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Energous by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

