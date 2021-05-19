Rotten (ROT) Trading 36% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rotten has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $720,954.04 and $5,013.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00068391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.01058162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00095938 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 79,126,125 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.