Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $29.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

WMB has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 239.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,081.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 852,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after buying an additional 779,955 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,504,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,718,000 after buying an additional 219,321 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

