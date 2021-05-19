Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$132.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.90.

RY stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$123.11. 1,859,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,845. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.03 and a 1-year high of C$123.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.75. The firm has a market cap of C$175.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,131.53. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

