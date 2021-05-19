Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$132.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.90.
RY stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$123.11. 1,859,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,845. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.03 and a 1-year high of C$123.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.75. The firm has a market cap of C$175.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,131.53. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949 over the last ninety days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
