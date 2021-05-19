Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $1,203,531.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,801. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

