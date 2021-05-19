RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT Raised to $15.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RPT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.
RPT opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $986.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $13.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RPT Realty by 351.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
