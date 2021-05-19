RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT Raised to $15.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RPT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $986.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RPT Realty by 351.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.