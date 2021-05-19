RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $684.60

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 684.60 ($8.94) and last traded at GBX 684.20 ($8.94), with a volume of 4134360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 683.40 ($8.93).

The stock has a market cap of £7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 682.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 668.63.

In other news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total value of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

