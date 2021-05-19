RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $142.92 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.37 or 0.00337544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00198933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.65 or 0.01123555 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00037774 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,860,009 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

