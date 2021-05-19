Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on Rubicon Organics from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROMJF opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Rubicon Organics has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.