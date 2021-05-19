Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.88

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $10.30. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 13,010 shares.

The company has a market cap of $24.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

