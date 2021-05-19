Ruler Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,605.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $323,273.01 and $49,605.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $86.46 or 0.00216215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00072923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00351851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00192256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.76 or 0.01169763 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00037966 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.