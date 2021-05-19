Rupee (RUP) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $48,849.17 and approximately $25.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00060531 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,252,600 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

