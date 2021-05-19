Rupiah Token Market Cap Reaches $4.40 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $3.18 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01171962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.86 or 0.09778686 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

