Ryan Paul Hymel Sells 1,876 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $14,051.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,029.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. 3,590,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

