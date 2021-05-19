Ryan S. Keeton Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.48, for a total value of $2,274,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,766.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $86.53 and a one year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 16,567.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

