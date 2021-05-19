Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises 5.7% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 1.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $44,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

RHP opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.