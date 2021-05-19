SAFE DEAL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $108,077.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $3.70 or 0.00009262 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $108,077.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00072923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00351851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00192256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $467.76 or 0.01169763 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00037966 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 542,863 coins and its circulating supply is 515,721 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

