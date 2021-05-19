Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $16.69 million and $3.21 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

