SafeCoin (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $294.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $294.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,730.19 or 0.98730109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00038630 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.52 or 0.01259365 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.39 or 0.00565533 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00342657 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00139606 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005083 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.