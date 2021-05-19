Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 12.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $242,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 49.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

SAFE stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

