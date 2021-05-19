SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $209,987.44 and approximately $239.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032068 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001193 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001549 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003779 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,800,922 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.