SafeMoon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $227.16 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $3.24 billion and $227.16 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00339842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00180918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.49 or 0.00947796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00031392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

