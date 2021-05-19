Safex Token Hits Market Cap of $10.95 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 57.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and $16,472.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safex Token alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.